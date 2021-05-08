Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 645,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

