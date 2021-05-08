Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

