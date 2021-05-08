Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.