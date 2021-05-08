Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.32 and its 200 day moving average is €40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.99 million and a P/E ratio of 32.87.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

