Berenberg Bank Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,180

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 3,670 ($47.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,562.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,062.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.