Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. 888 has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

