Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $80.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

BERY opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

