Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 9,339,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,224. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.