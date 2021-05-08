B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing a spike in SG&A expenses for a while now. Also, it has been incurring high COVID-19 costs at its manufacturing facilities. These hurdles, together with supply-chain capacity hiccups, weighed on fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Management expects cost inflation of key inputs like select agricultural products, packaging and freight in fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from at-home consumption trends amid the pandemic. Such trends aided the company’s top line performance during the fourth quarter. Gains from Crisco’s acquisition and favorable net pricing also acted as upsides during the quarter. Additionally, robust pricing and saving initiatives are likely to help B&G Foods tackle high costs.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $12,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

