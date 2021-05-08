Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 96,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.