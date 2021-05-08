Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.05-0.04) EPS.

BILL traded up $23.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -296.60.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,057 shares of company stock worth $25,043,115. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.