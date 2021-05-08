Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,692. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

