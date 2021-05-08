Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 162,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,692. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

