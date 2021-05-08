Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.20.

TECH opened at $423.05 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $67,810,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

