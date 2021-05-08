Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.20.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $12.07 on Friday, hitting $423.05. 216,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.88. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

