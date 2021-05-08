BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Lowered to $6.25 at Roth Capital

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.91% from the company’s previous close.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

