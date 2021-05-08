BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 1,020,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.