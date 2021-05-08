Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($12.11) Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($12.11) per share for the year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

