BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Down 2.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 216,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,900,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.