BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.