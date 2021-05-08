Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $12.18 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $2,441.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00533451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00225015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00272767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

