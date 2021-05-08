BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $57.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

BJRI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 406,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

