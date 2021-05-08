Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$5.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDI. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$237.67 million and a PE ratio of -64.76.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

