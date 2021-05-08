Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's Q1 results reflected solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT remained a key catalyst. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Notably, Blackbaud stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses is an overhang. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

BLKB stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,371 shares of company stock worth $4,112,443 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

