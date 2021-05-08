BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $154.61.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.