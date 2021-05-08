BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ BL traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.09.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

