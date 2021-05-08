BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

