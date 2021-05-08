Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 86,874 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

