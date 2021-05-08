Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 86,874 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.