Blakecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 79.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $67,724.26 and $10.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 70.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,300.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.72 or 0.06069779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.82 or 0.02454206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.53 or 0.00604672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00204523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.15 or 0.00814991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00673067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00553445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.