Blocknet (BLOCK) One Day Volume Tops $50,960.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $50,960.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00006025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00042318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014592 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006101 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,682,932 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

