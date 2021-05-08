Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $16.20 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $16.20 million and approximately $343,687.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

