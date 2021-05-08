Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of BLMN opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

