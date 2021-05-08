Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

OTCMKTS BVHBB opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

