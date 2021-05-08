Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $101.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.