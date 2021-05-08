BMO Capital Markets Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIOCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.7655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

