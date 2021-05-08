BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$25.60 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

