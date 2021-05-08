BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $110.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
