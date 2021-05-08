BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $110.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

