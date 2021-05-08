BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
