BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

