Boise Cascade to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $71.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

