BOMB Price Up 23.7% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $305,602.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00007337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,440.95 or 1.00747785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00213770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

