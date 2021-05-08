Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.20 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.92.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.94. 9,594,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,236. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

