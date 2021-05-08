Bonded Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.80 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $306,510.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00082378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00792827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.16 or 0.09502243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.