Bondly Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Bondly has a total market cap of $46.58 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00082142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.92 or 0.00802244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.57 or 0.09514308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045096 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.