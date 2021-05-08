Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

