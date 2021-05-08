Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons Sells 22,381 Shares

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BPFH opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

