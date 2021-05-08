BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,975.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 78.1% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $85,975.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00781753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.94 or 0.09621349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045279 BTC.

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

