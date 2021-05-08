Bridge Oracle (BRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $39.98 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $39.98 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Oracle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00261905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01101520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.42 or 0.00757763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.17 or 1.00194704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Oracle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.