Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $568.52 million, a PE ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $9,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.