BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

