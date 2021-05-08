BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 521,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,464. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

